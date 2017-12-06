YouTube Rewind: The Shape of 2017 | #YouTubeRewind

YouTube Rewind 2017. Celebrating the videos, people, music and memes that made 2017. #YouTubeRewind

Meet the featured Creators in Rewind: https://rewind2017.withyoutube.com/creators

Spend more time with your favorite Creators, videos and trends from 2017: https://yt.be/rewind2017

Test your Rewind knowledge with our trivia game: http://yt.be/dejaview

Watch trending videos from 2017: http://youtube.com/rewind

See the trends as they happen: http://youtube.com/trending

Watch the Behind the Scenes video: https://youtu.be/OIQQ8jmsbMM

See all the Easter Eggs: https://goo.gl/3U9otg

Music by The Hood Internet: https://www.youtube.com/thehoodinternet

YouTube Rewind 2017 produced by Portal A