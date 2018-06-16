Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids 2018: Esang De Torres as Cyndi Lauper | True Colors

Your Face Sounds Familiar is a show from Endemol Shine Group franchised by ABS CBN debuting its first season on March 2015.

After a successful 2 seasons of the regular edition, an all kids edition was launched in January 2017. During the run of Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids, it became the number one weekend program and also made waves over seas and online due to the kid celebrities’ cute and adorable performances.

This summer of 2018, Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids brings a new cast, a new set of mentors, and a new experience for all Kapamilyas to enjoy. This new season will surely have you say “Ka-face na, ka-sound pa!”

Subscribe to Your Face Sounds Familiar PH channel! – http://bit.ly/YourFaceSoundsFamiliar

Visit our official websites here:

http://www.abs-cbn.com

http://yourfacesoundsfamiliar.abs-cbn.com

Be updated, Follow our social media accounts here:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yourfaceph

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/yourfaceph

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yourfaceph

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ABSCBNnetwork