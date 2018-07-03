TV Patrol: 3 persons of interest, natukoy sa pagpatay kay Mayor Halili

Mayroon nang tatlong persons of interest ang Task Group Halili kaugnay sa pagpatay kay Tanauan City Mayor Antonio Halili kung saan dalawa rito ay may kinalaman umano sa droga.
Subscribe to the ABS-CBN News channel! – http://bit.ly/TheABSCBNNews
Watch the full episodes of TV Patrol on TFC.TV
http://bit.ly/TVP-TFCTV
and on IWANT.TV for Philippine viewers, click:
http://bit.ly/TVP-IWANTv
Visit our website at http://news.abs-cbn.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abscbnNEWS
Twitter: https://twitter.com/abscbnnews
Facebook Comments