TV Patrol: 3 persons of interest, natukoy sa pagpatay kay Mayor Halili

Mayroon nang tatlong persons of interest ang Task Group Halili kaugnay sa pagpatay kay Tanauan City Mayor Antonio Halili kung saan dalawa rito ay may kinalaman umano sa droga.

