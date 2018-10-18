Trump Defends Saudi Arabia Against Murder Allegations to Secure Arms Deal | The Daily Show

Trump considers whether punishing Saudi Arabia for the apparent murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is worth risking a $110 billion arms deal, and likens the allegations against Saudi Arabia to the plight of Brett Kavanaugh.

Subscribe to The Daily Show:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwWhs_6x42TyRM4Wstoq8HA/?sub_confirmation=1

Follow The Daily Show:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheDailyShow

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedailyshow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedailyshow

Watch full episodes of The Daily Show for free: http://www.cc.com/shows/the-daily-show-with-trevor-noah/full-episodes

Follow Comedy Central:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComedyCentral

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ComedyCentral

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/comedycentral

About The Daily Show:

Trevor Noah and The World’s Fakest News Team tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and pop culture.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central.