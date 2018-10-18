Trump Defends Saudi Arabia Against Murder Allegations to Secure Arms Deal | The Daily Show

Trump considers whether punishing Saudi Arabia for the apparent murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is worth risking a $110 billion arms deal, and likens the allegations against Saudi Arabia to the plight of Brett Kavanaugh.
Subscribe to The Daily Show:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwWhs_6x42TyRM4Wstoq8HA/?sub_confirmation=1
Follow The Daily Show:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheDailyShow
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedailyshow
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedailyshow
Watch full episodes of The Daily Show for free: http://www.cc.com/shows/the-daily-show-with-trevor-noah/full-episodes
Follow Comedy Central:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComedyCentral
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ComedyCentral
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/comedycentral
About The Daily Show:
Trevor Noah and The World’s Fakest News Team tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and pop culture.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central.
Facebook Comments