Trump Bullshitted His Way Onto the Forbes 400 List | The Daily Show

Former Forbes reporter Jonathan Greenberg reveals that Donald Trump lied about his wealth to be included on the debut Forbes 400 list in 1982, and Trevor explains how that story paved the way for Trump’s White House victory.

