Tawag ng Tanghalan: Vhong shows a picture of Vice Ganda

Vhong Navarro shows an old photo of Vice Ganda.

Subscribe to ABS-CBN Entertainment channel! – http://bit.ly/ABS-CBNEntertainment

Watch the full episodes of It’s Showtime on TFC.TV

http://bit.ly/ItsShowtime-TFCTV

and on IWANT.TV for Philippine viewers, click:

http://bit.ly/SHOWTIME-IWANTv

Visit our official website!

http://entertainment2.abs-cbn.com/tv/shows/tawagngtanghalan/main

http://www.push.com.ph

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ABSCBNnetwork

Twitter:

Tweets by ABSCBN

Tweets by abscbndotcom

Instagram: http://instagram.com/abscbnonline