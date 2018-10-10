Rich Brian – History (Official Video)

Rich Brian – History
Stream/Download: https://88rising.lnk.to/hsty
Directed by James Defina & Brian Imanuel
Video Producer: Chris Heinrich
Prod. by Brian Imanuel
88 Degrees & Rising Tour ft. Rich Brian, Joji, Keith Ape, Higher Brothers, KOHH, NIKI, AUGUST 08, Don Krez, and more in select cities.
Tickets: http://88rising.com
Thu, Oct 11 — West Lafayette, IN — Purdue University
Sat, Oct 13 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit
Sun, Oct 14 — Chicago, IL — Aragon Ballroom
Tue, Oct 16 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle
Tue, Oct 19 — Austin, TX — ACL Live
Sat, Oct 20 — Houston, TX — Smart Financial Center
Tue, Oct 21 — Dallas, TX — Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri, Oct 23 — Denver, CO — The Fillmore Auditorium
Sat, Oct 26 — Vancouver, BC — Pacific Coliseum
Sun, Oct 27 — Seattle, WA — Showare Center
Tue, Oct 31 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Rich Brian
https://instagram.com/brianimanuel
Tweets by richbrian
https://facebook.com/iamrichbrian
88rising
http://instagram.com/88rising
Tweets by 88rising
http://facebook.com/88rising
88 is double happiness
Facebook Comments