feat.好多人的交換開書! | 文字重生計畫 Season 2 | 啾啾鞋 feat. Neko嗚喵、林辰Buchi、呱吉、超粒方、華森、阿尼、水丰刀

很開心文字重生計畫有第二季了!!快來看看其他人收到什麼書吧!
超粒方：https://youtu.be/K56fvL4-Ygg
阿尼：https://youtu.be/UDZ8ann3xRk
水丰刀：https://youtu.be/ammDaf6RjhA
NeKo嗚喵：https://youtu.be/koXTaFH8b4c
華森：https://youtu.be/yNDC6qA8VbA
林辰：https://goo.gl/DrEcjL
呱吉：https://youtu.be/nQwNFo9mlZQ
第一季在此!!快回去複習!!
現在就訂閱吧! ▶ http://bit.ly/2ehD36u 更多書籍介紹▶ http://bit.ly/2p0xoHY 支持啾啾鞋▶https://pressplay.cc/chuchushoe
粉絲專頁:https://www.facebook.com/chuchushoeTW
Instagram:http://instagram.com/chuchushoetw
Twitter:https://twitter.com/chuchushoeTW
Google+:https://plus.google.com/+chuchushoeTW
Facebook Comments