Cleveland Cavaliers vs Houston Rockets Full Game Highlights / Week 4 / 2017 NBA Season
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/stayhls
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stayhls
Disclaimer:
• Companies that claim rights to my videos are entitled to the
monetisations and will earn a profit from my videos if they
decide to monetize them. This is not my decision.
• If you want the video removed, I’d appreciate if you request the
video to be globally blocked or muted, since it’s hassle to deal
with copyright strikes.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976,
allowance is made for “fair use" for purposes such as criticism,
comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Facebook Comments