2018年度最愛專櫃底妝❤️妝前打底 | 粉底 | 遮暇膏 | 碎粉 | cheerS beauty 【中字】

Product information:
1. Charlotte Tilbury magic cream*
2. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood flawless filter #2*
3. Lancôme Teint idole ultra wear liquid foundation #BO-02*
4. Koh Gen do aqua foundation #13
5. NARS soft matte complete concealer*
6. Make Up ForEver ultra HD concealer*
7. IPSA creative concealer EX
8. Suqqu soft velvet loose powder
9. Make up forever ultra HD loose powder*
✔常見問題△FAQ
⌲我的膚質/My skin type
敏感肌/春夏是混合性/秋冬是混合偏乾肌
Sensitive skin/ Combo skin in spring summer/ Combo dry in Fall Winter
⌲身高/Height 169cm
⌲拍輯相機/Camera
Canon M50/G7X MarkII
⌲編輯軟件/Editing software
Adobe Premiere Pro CC 2017/After Effect
Disclaimer: This video is NOT sponsored.
Products with a (*) = Sent by PR for reviewing purpose but NOT PAID to mention
Products with a (**) = PAID to mention
All opinions are 100% honest
