180622 롯데패밀리콘서트 MIC DROP / 방탄소년단 정국 직캠 BTS JUNGKOOK FOCUS FANCAM

HDLNR FILM by HEADLINER

– 헤드라이너 채널의 모든 영상은 재업로드하거나 재배포할 수 없습니다.

개인소장가능 / 기차금지 / 재업로드 금지 / 트위터 프리뷰 재업로드 금지

– 리터칭 또는 움짤로 만드실 때에는 중앙하단의 로고가 포함되게 하셔서 크레딧을 보존 해 주세요. 중앙 하단 로고 포함한 크롭은 어떠한 방식으로도 자유롭게 가능합니다.

– 영상이 악의적 목적으로 공유되거나 재편집되었다 판단될 경우 이메일로 신고 부탁드립니다.

– #정국 #정국직캠 과 상관없는 댓글이나 악의적 댓글, 예의없는 댓글은 무통보 삭제됩니다.

– You cannot reupload and redistribute any videos from headliner’s channel. You can download and keep the video for yourself. Please do not upload any previews posted on my twitter to YouTube.

– Screenshots, retouching of the video and gifs are okay as long as you leave my logo in the center to give me credit. You can edit however you like as long as my logo stays.

– If you find that my videos are being shared or edited with an intent to harm, please report it to my email.

– Anything not related to #Jungkook #Jungkookfancam , any rude and malicious comments will be deleted.

🐰HEADLINER

YOUTUBE https://www.youtube.com/c/HEADLINERJK

TWITTER @headliner_jk

INSTAGRAM @headlinerjk

WEIBO @headlinerjk

E-MAIL [email protected]