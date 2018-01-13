精灵 兽人 惊现洛杉矶街头？威尔史密斯最新科幻电影，7分钟看完《光灵》

一个半兽人、精灵以及人类共存的时代。

希望大家订阅频道，您的订阅就是更新的动力和努力的方向！

FB：https://web.facebook.com/adouguilaile/

【若有任何问题请直接寄信给我】：[email protected]

All videos on my channel are only used for commentary.

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.