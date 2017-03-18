【菜喳】黑暗火鍋料交換大會－我吃了不是人吃的食物..Feat.魚乾.頑GAME.羅伊.阿晋

點開更多資訊會有我送給別人的天堂地獄禮物呀～

►訂閱菜喳吧！http://goo.gl/MBvWci

》我的天堂給了魚乾《

►魚乾拿到了…：https://youtu.be/CGDOkgdETII

》我的地獄食材給了頑GAME《

►頑GAME拿到了…：https://youtu.be/m_MAcb0vWbc

》其他烙賽(x)者的影片《

►羅伊的天堂&地獄：https://youtu.be/UavtPr0ERCA

►阿晋的天堂&地獄：https://youtu.be/f_9VMJvBCXc

========================================

更多菜喳！More Zyn

►Facebook：http://facebook.com/zynxyz

►Twitch：http://twitch.tv/zynxyz

►官方網站 Official Website：http://zynxyz.blogspot.tw

合作邀請:[email protected]

=========================================

BGM

http://dova-s.jp/bgm/play100.html

=========================================

Hello, my name is Zyn.

I’m a Taiwanese youtuber, gamer, creator.

Hope you enjoy the videos and have a great laugh with them, Don’t forget to subscribe me and leave a like, your support will be highly appreciated