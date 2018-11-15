ZAYN – No Candle No Light (Lyric Video) feat. Nicki Minaj

Get Zayn’s new song “No Candle No Light” featuring Nicki Minaj: http://smarturl.it/zNCxNLz
“No Candle No Light" Official Lyrics:
Young Money!
Hand on your hand
Chest on your chest
Tangled in bed
But I’m feeling you less
You know my love ain’t free
Why do you make believe
Why do you sell me dreams
Sms in the morning light
We gotta we gotta we gotta face it
The fire the fire ain’t no longer blazin’
I, I woke up on the wrong side of ya
You don’t even know that I left do ya
Can’t handle my love
Can’t handle your lies
No friend zone to my love
Quit burning all of my time
I, I woke up on the wrong side of ya
No candle no light for you
No candle no light for you
No candle no light for you
I can’t do it no baby I can’t do it
I only end up losing oh we’re really fooling this
Agree to disagree somethings aren’t meant to be
But I wanted you and me
Sms in the morning light
We gotta we gotta we gotta face it
The fire the fire ain’t no longer blazin’
I, I woke up on the wrong side of ya
You don’t even know that I left do ya
Can’t handle my love
Can’t handle your lies
No friend zone to my love
Quit burning all of my time
I, I woke up on the wrong side of ya
No candle no light for you
No candle no light for you
No candle no light for you
We gotta we gotta we gotta face it
The fire the fire ain’t no longer blazin’
No candle no light for you
No candle no light for you
No candle no light for you
switch up the lane switch up the lane
watch how ya gyal just switch up her lane
this one here, it ah nicki and zayn, zayn, SEEN?!
