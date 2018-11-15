ZAYN – No Candle No Light (Lyric Video) feat. Nicki Minaj

Get Zayn’s new song “No Candle No Light” featuring Nicki Minaj: http://smarturl.it/zNCxNLz

“No Candle No Light" Official Lyrics:

Young Money!

Hand on your hand

Chest on your chest

Tangled in bed

But I’m feeling you less

You know my love ain’t free

Why do you make believe

Why do you sell me dreams

Sms in the morning light

We gotta we gotta we gotta face it

The fire the fire ain’t no longer blazin’

I, I woke up on the wrong side of ya

You don’t even know that I left do ya

Can’t handle my love

Can’t handle your lies

No friend zone to my love

Quit burning all of my time

I, I woke up on the wrong side of ya

No candle no light for you

No candle no light for you

No candle no light for you

I can’t do it no baby I can’t do it

I only end up losing oh we’re really fooling this

Agree to disagree somethings aren’t meant to be

But I wanted you and me

Sms in the morning light

We gotta we gotta we gotta face it

The fire the fire ain’t no longer blazin’

I, I woke up on the wrong side of ya

You don’t even know that I left do ya

Can’t handle my love

Can’t handle your lies

No friend zone to my love

Quit burning all of my time

I, I woke up on the wrong side of ya

No candle no light for you

No candle no light for you

No candle no light for you

We gotta we gotta we gotta face it

The fire the fire ain’t no longer blazin’

No candle no light for you

No candle no light for you

No candle no light for you

switch up the lane switch up the lane

watch how ya gyal just switch up her lane

this one here, it ah nicki and zayn, zayn, SEEN?!

