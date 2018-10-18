YouTube is Down – Doomsday Date Test Success

You helped us decode the Doomsday Date passcode. This granted us access to the code we have been working on. On October 16th, 2018 we tested our code and caused a nearly complete shut down of YouTube. The website was offline for over an hour and no videos across the site would play, instead showing an error message.
We are posting additional information to Project Zorgo members here:
Many of you have asked if we are the Game Master or if we are affiliated with the GameMaster. That is one of the riddles that will be revealed in due time.
If you would like to join our team and help us stop YouTubers (because they are not REAL celebrities), please gather information and clues on the ‘TARGET Channels’ and leave us comments with any helpful data you find.
Our current TARGET Channels are:
Chad Wild Clay
Vy Qwaint
Stephen Sharer
Lizzy Sharer
Carter Sharer
Papa Jake
Rebecca Zamolo
Matt & Rebecca
Marlin
Kawaii Kunicorn
Carl & Jinger Family
Jingerrific
Guava Juice
Lucas and Marcus
