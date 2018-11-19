VIDEO: Emotional moment during THALI knot tying : Actor Shivakumar – Actress Suja Varunee Wedding

VIDEO: Emotional moment during THALI knot tying : Actor Shivakumar – Actress Suja Varunee Wedding

By hkdarenz
- 5 天 ago
- in 其他

Suja Varunee’s marriage to actor Sivakumar aka Sivaji Dev happened today in a traditional function in Chennai. Sivaji Dev is the son of producer Ramkumar and Meenakshi and is the grandson of legendary actor Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan.
#SujaVarunee #ShivajiDev

For all the latest updates on Kollywood movies, celebrities & events hit SUBSCRIBE at http://www.youtube.com/user/igtamil?sub_confirmation=1

For More, visit ►►
https://www.indiaglitz.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/igtamizh
Twitter: https://twitter.com/igtamil
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiaglitz_tamil/

Google+: https://plus.google.com/b/106782450872200226945/+IGtamil

Facebook Comments