VIDEO: Emotional moment during THALI knot tying : Actor Shivakumar – Actress Suja Varunee Wedding

Suja Varunee’s marriage to actor Sivakumar aka Sivaji Dev happened today in a traditional function in Chennai. Sivaji Dev is the son of producer Ramkumar and Meenakshi and is the grandson of legendary actor Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan.

