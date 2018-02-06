Update on Selfie Kid, Chaos in Philadelphia, Ultimate Taser Soccer & More

Selfie Kid, Chaos in Philadelphia, Ultimate Taser Soccer & More
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/SubDRD
Super Bowl Hangover, Korean Olympics, Bitcoin & Chess Boxing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yo1x4QQbD3E
Follow us on IG @DennisRoady @EricWolterman @MTHpat @thepriceismike
Today on the chopping block
Selfie kid with Justin Timberlake, Super Bowl Chaos in Philadelphia, Pink Defends National Anthem Performance, Ultimate Taser Soccer, Fake news, and Mystery Calls
Follow My Other Channels:
howtoPRANKitup: https://youtube.com/user/howtoprankitup
Dennis Roady Vlogs: https://youtube.com/user/DennisRoadyVlogs
Follow Dennis Roady:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/dennisroady/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/dennisroady/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dennisroady
SnapChat: https://snapchat.com/add/dennisroady
Watch More Dennis Roady Deeds:
How To Pranks: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLRnU26zrtTg8JCOCaxSYwfqF__GKRKEvp
Good Deed Pranks: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLRnU26zrtTg953p3N4j4E0ANgJmTYyRAu
Dirty Deed Pranks: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLRnU26zrtTg-xEdU3EwB5bhCWEddRuRIQ
Prank Collabs: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLRnU26zrtTg98DIO_DDrwsoPDss9PVNpA
Latest Uploads: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLRnU26zrtTg-ixYuF2SifC6Ts09bXhRlY
Dennis Roady Prank Store: https://prankkits.com/
Download My Prank App “Dude Your Car":
iPhone: http://bit.ly/1oOWdFj
Android: http://bit.ly/1bFX1qN
About Dennis Roady Deeds:
Hey! My name is Dennis Roady and I make funny videos. Subscribe to my channel so I can make you smile more. P.S. Live Inspired & Shock the World!
Facebook Comments