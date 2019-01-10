TXT (투모로우바이투게더) ‘Introduction Film – What do you do?’ – 연준 (YEONJUN)
Director : Oui Kim
Assistant Director : Hong Jaehwan, Moon Sug, Kim Yeonjin
–
Executive Producer : Yoo Jungwoo, Lumpens
Producer : EMMA Kim Sungeun
Production manager : Lee chanhee
Assist Producer : An Juyoung
Production Assistant : Lee Daehyuk, Lee Geonmo, Song eunchong
–
Director of Photography : EumKo
Focus Puller : Kim Duckjung , Ha Juyoung
2nd AC : Lee Youngwoo , Hwang Kyoha , Kim Sion , Kim Kihun
3rd AC : Ki Sunglim , Shin Taeseok
Jimmy Jib : Lee Dongjin , Ji Yungu
Grip : Nam Hyunsoo
Phantom Operator : Oh Soni , Choi Sangrin
–
Gaffer : Yoon Seungnam
Lighting Crew : Park Hyuk, Lee Seongil, Kim Mincheol, Kim Seonho, Choi Hanwook
–
Location Manager : Jang Sepil
–
Art Director : Kim Suji
Art Crew : Choi Hayoung, Lee Soyoung, Kim Sohee, Ahn Hunmin, Kang Mijin
BigHit Entertainment. Rights are reserved selectively in the video.
Unauthorized reproduction is a violation of applicable laws.
Manufactured by BigHit Entertainment, Seoul, Korea
