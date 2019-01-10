TXT (투모로우바이투게더) ‘Introduction Film – What do you do?’ – 연준 (YEONJUN)

TXT (투모로우바이투게더) ‘Introduction Film – What do you do?’ – 연준 (YEONJUN)

Director : Oui Kim

Assistant Director : Hong Jaehwan, Moon Sug, Kim Yeonjin

–

Executive Producer : Yoo Jungwoo, Lumpens

Producer : EMMA Kim Sungeun

Production manager : Lee chanhee

Assist Producer : An Juyoung

Production Assistant : Lee Daehyuk, Lee Geonmo, Song eunchong

–

Director of Photography : EumKo

Focus Puller : Kim Duckjung , Ha Juyoung

2nd AC : Lee Youngwoo , Hwang Kyoha , Kim Sion , Kim Kihun

3rd AC : Ki Sunglim , Shin Taeseok

Jimmy Jib : Lee Dongjin , Ji Yungu

Grip : Nam Hyunsoo

Phantom Operator : Oh Soni , Choi Sangrin

–

Gaffer : Yoon Seungnam

Lighting Crew : Park Hyuk, Lee Seongil, Kim Mincheol, Kim Seonho, Choi Hanwook

–

Location Manager : Jang Sepil

–

Art Director : Kim Suji

Art Crew : Choi Hayoung, Lee Soyoung, Kim Sohee, Ahn Hunmin, Kang Mijin

BigHit Entertainment. Rights are reserved selectively in the video.

Unauthorized reproduction is a violation of applicable laws.

Manufactured by BigHit Entertainment, Seoul, Korea

