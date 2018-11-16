Seth takes a closer look at President Trump’s post-election funk as the Blue Wave that put Democrats in charge of the House keeps getting bigger.
» Subscribe to Late Night: http://bit.ly/LateNightSeth
» Get more Late Night with Seth Meyers: http://www.nbc.com/late-night-with-seth-meyers/
» Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers Weeknights 12:35/11:35c on NBC.
LATE NIGHT ON SOCIAL
Follow Late Night on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LateNightSeth
Like Late Night on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LateNightSeth
Find Late Night on Tumblr: http://latenightseth.tumblr.com/
Connect with Late Night on Google+: https://plus.google.com/+LateNightSeth/videos
Late Night with Seth Meyers on YouTube features A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy, and topical monologue jokes.
NBC ON SOCIAL
Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC
Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC
NBC Tumblr: http://NBCtv.tumblr.com/
NBC Pinterest: http://Pinterest.com/NBCtv/
NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc
NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbctv
Trump Is Depressed After the Midterms: A Closer Look- Late Night with Seth Meyers
Late Night with Seth Meyers
http://www.youtube.com/user/latenightseth
Facebook Comments