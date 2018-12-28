The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018

ALSO OUT NOW – The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2018 – https://youtu.be/1UeJcSlVrd0

———-

Music – “Afterglow" / “Ronin" – Courtesy of ZEN ONGAKU – Both Used with Direct Permission from the Artist. Purchase Here — https://zenongaku.bandcamp.com/album/…

“Kingdom" – Capo Productions – License obtained by Independent Critics in Dec 2014. Documentation can be provided.

———-

The world famous 100 MOST BEAUTIFUL FACES LIST has been published annually by TC CANDLER and THE INDEPENDENT CRITICS since 1990. What originally started off as a small project has grown into a yearly internet phenomenon. In recent years, the list has garnered over 3 billion social media impressions and hundreds of millions of views. It is widely considered to be the most internationally recognized and prestigious list of its kind.

The list has been acknowledged / personally thanked by over 300 celebs that have been included on the lists over the years. Unlike most other annual beauty rankings, the 100 Most Beautiful Faces List is not a popularity contest and it is definitely not country specific. It is not about the hottest or the most famous celebrity. Rather, the list attempts to inform & broaden public opinion, instead of reflecting it.

The list introduces new faces to countries they ordinarily would not reach. The Independent Critics search far and wide, listening to the many millions of suggestions submitted by the public over the past couple of decades, and they then put together a list representative of the modern ideal of worldwide beauty. Aesthetic perfection is only one of the criteria. Grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise, hope… they are all embodied in a beautiful face.

With those criteria in mind, TC Candler and the IC members select only 100 faces out of the approximately 90,000+ female celebrities (which works out to less than 0.0012%). It is a thankless task, as no individual will ever agree with all the choices. However, the general consensus has been that the Independent Critics have created a celebratory list that cherishes the feminine aesthetic and opens the world’s eyes to a unique, diverse and international collection of beautiful faces.

Almost 40 countries are represented on the annual list. That number seems to go up every year as the public participation grows and expands. This diversity relies heavily on public suggestions from almost every corner of the globe. In addition, due to overwhelming public demand, TC Candler has also created a 100 MOST HANDSOME FACES LIST.

While that has only been going for five years, it has already become almost as popular as the Beautiful Faces List. Feel free to comment with your suggestions or opinions. Originality is most welcome! Have your favorite name be heard!

Of course, lists are always very subjective… you will disagree with some of the choices, but perhaps you will find a new favorite. We hope you enjoy the list. Watch the video and please comment.

Who did you discover? Who did we miss?