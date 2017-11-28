South Korea’s defense minister visits N. Korean soldier defection site at JSA

송영무, JSA 방문…"냉철한 상황판단과 조치 매우 적절"

South Korea’s top defense chief has visited the stage of a dramatic defection by a North Korean soldier earlier this month,… the Joint Security Area at the truce village of Panmunjeom.

There, the minister commended South Korean and U.S. troops for taking “very appropriate" measures in response to the rare defection.

Kim Hyun-bin with the details.

South Korean Defense Minister Song Young Moo on Monday visited Panmunjeom… where the dramatic defection by a North Korean soldier occurred earlier this month.

Song toured the Joint Security Area guard unit’s second observation post… right beside the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas.

He was briefed on the defector’s route across the MDL by the Secretary of the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission, U.S. Army colonel Steve Lee.

Song praised South Korean and U.S. troops for their swift response to the rare defection of a North Korean soldier via Panmunjeom.

(Korean)

“South Korea and the U.S.’s swift response and decision making during the dangerous situation was well handled."

The defector attempted to use a jeep to escape across the MDL until the vehicle became stuck in a drainage ditch. As the defector got out of the jeep and started sprinting towards the Military Demarcation Line separating the two Koreas, four North Korean soldiers opened fire at him. Dozens of rounds were fired, with several bullets hitting the defector.

The soldier is currently recovering at a hospital near Seoul.

The JSA has served as the venue for negotiations between the two Koreas under the jurisdiction of the United Nations Command since the Armistice Agreement was established in 1953.

Kim Hyun-bin, Arirang News.

