South Korea’s annual ICT exports hit US$ 204 bil. as of November

11월 ICT 수출, 25개월만에 감소…연간 누적 수출액 첫 2000억 달러 돌파

South Korea’s annual exports of information and communication technology goods — like displays and memory chips — surpassed 200 billion U.S. dollars for the first time as of November.

The trade ministry says just last month Korea shipped nearly 18-point-three billion dollars’ worth of ICT products thanks to continued strong demand for memory chips.

Exports of those were worth over ten billion dollars for the seventh consecutive month.

But compared to the same period last year, ICT exports were down one-point-seven percent, the first time they’ve contracted since November 2016.

The ministry attributed that to sluggish exports of displays and computers.

