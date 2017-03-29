South Korea v Sweden | Prelim | 2017 World Para Ice Hockey Championships A-Pool, Gangneung

The 2017 World Para Ice Hockey Championships A-Pool will be held at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung City, Gangwon-do, South Korea, from 11-20 April.

It will act as a Test Event for the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games and will be a key qualification opportunity for the Winter Paralympics. It will also be the first World Championships held under the new banner of World Para Ice Hockey, as the sport rebranded in late 2016.

Organised by the PyeongChang 2018 Organising Committee, Gangneung 2017 will be the second time the World Championships A-Pool have been hosted in South Korea. The 2013 edition was held in Goyang.

The competition will feature seven teams – reigning champions the USA, Canada, hosts South Korea, Norway, Germany, Italy and Sweden.

