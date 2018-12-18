South Korea-Russia nuclear envoys share views on developments on the Korean Peninsula

한러 북핵수석대표 협의…"비핵화 위해 아주 중요한 시기"

South Korea’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon discussed recent developments on the Korean Peninsula with his Russian counterpart on Tuesday.

Lee met with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on Tuesday afternoon to discuss ways the two sides can work together to achieve the complete denuclearization of North Korea and establish a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Russia’s nuclear envoy also noted that the momentum for talks is thanks to efforts by all related countries, specifically noting how the current situation was developed from the roadmap China and Russia suggested.

He also welcomed the current inter-Korean exchanges.

The two are also expected to have exchanged views on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s possible visit to the Kremlin next year.

Arirang News Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/arirangtvnews

————————————————————

[Subscribe Arirang Official YouTube] ARIRANG TV: http://www.youtube.com/arirang

ARIRANG RADIO: http://www.youtube.com/Music180Arirang

ARIRANG NEWS: http://www.youtube.com/arirangnews

ARIRANG K-POP: http://www.youtube.com/arirangworld

ARIRANG ISSUE: http://www.youtube.com/arirangtoday

ARIRANG CULTURE: http://www.youtube.com/arirangkorean

ARIRANG FOOD & TRAVEL : http://www.youtube.com/ArirangFoodTravel

————————————————————

[Visit Arirang TV Official Pages] Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/arirangtv

Twitter: http://twitter.com/arirangworld

Instagram: http://instagram.com/arirangworld

Homepage: http://www.arirang.com

————————————————————

[Arirang K-Pop] YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/arirangworld

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/arirangkpop

Google+: http://plus.google.com/+arirangworld