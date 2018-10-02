‘Senior Citizens Day’, more South Koreans worried about aging

‘노인의 날’… 한국 고령화 속도 최고… 가난과 세대 간 갈등 고통

Today is ‘Senior Citizens Day’ here in the nation.

As South Korea becomes one of the fastest aging societies in the world, there are concerns over how the country can properly support the growing elderly population.

Seo Bo-bin has the full story.

South Korea is on course to become one of the fastest-paced aging populations among the 35 members of the OECD.

The ever-increasing number of elderly people coupled with longer life expectancy has generated concerns about old age in South Korean society.

According to a survey conducted by the National Human Rights Commission of Korea on some 1,000 people aged 65 or older, poverty and generational conflict have been identified as the biggest concerns facing elderly people.

About 38 percent said they worry about their economic stability and at least 24 percent said it’s difficult to make a living, but they didn’t receive any support from the government.

With worries growing,… the average age for expected retirement came to 72-point-nine years,… up four-point-four years compared to the previous year.

Also, as elderly people are becoming more and more isolated from society, one out of four elderly people have pondered ending their lives.

The suicide rate for the elderly in South Korea is more than twice the national average.

“There’s great concern about the aging population and it’s connected to the economic difficulties facing the younger generation, such as the low birth rate and unemployment."

With about ten years left before South Korea is officially classified as a super-aged society, experts say government support for the human rights of the elderly is urgently needed.

Seo Bo-bin, Arirang News.

