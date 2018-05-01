Semma Weightu – Single | Kaala | Rajinikanth | Pa Ranjith | Santhosh Narayanan | Dhanush

Official Lyric Video of “Semma Weightu.." from Kaala

Listen To #SemmaWeightu on

Wunderbar Films – Dhanush Proudly Presents | Lyca Productions

Super Star Rajinikanth in & as

“KAALA"

Pa Ranjith

Track: Semma Weightu

Movie: Kaala (Tamil)

Music: Santhosh Narayanan

Singers: Hariharasudhan, Santhosh Narayanan

Lyrics/Rap Verses: Arunraja Kamaraj, Dopeadelicz, Logan

RAP: Dope Daddy, Stony Psyko, MC Mawali, Arunraja Kamaraj

Beatbox : Beat Slayer (Dopeadelicz)

Chorus: Chinna, Britto, RK Sundar

Electronic Drums: David Joseph

Bass: Naveen

Electric Guitars: Jhanu Chanthar

Indian Percussions: RK Sundar

Trumpets: Louis Dowdeswell

Additional Synths: Karthick Devaraj

Recorded at Future Tense studios – Chennai, Stadium Studios, London, UK, Krimson Avenue Studios – Chennai

Recording Engineers: Sai Shravanam, RK Sundar, Abin Pushpakaran

Composed, Arranged, Programmed and Mixed by Santhosh Narayanan

Mixed at AM Studios – Chennai

Mastered by Alex Gordon at Abbey Road Studios

Musician Coordinator – Meenakshi Iyer

London musicians and Abbey Road Mastering co-ordinator Andrew T. Mackay/ Bohemia Junction Limited

Lyrics Translation:

♪ Full weight!

♪ The invincible one!

♪ The giver of light!

♪ The remover of sorrow!

♪ Show me who he is!

♪ No one can touch us

♪ He will defend us

♪ The black one. The great

♪ Black diamond from this Black town

♪ The Black Panther

♪ Our Saviour

♪ Trouble us, you won’t…

…get out of here alive

♪ Trample over, you won’t…

…ever have peaceful lives

♪ Be careful

♪ This is our Dharavi

♪ Look! Look!

Who’s frontin here

♪ Hey! Hey!

We will wipe you out now

♪ Kaala Saet is here

Come take a bow

♪ Let’s have fun, out- run

Fly above everyone

♪ Any obstruction

Let’s spare none

♪ Full weight!

♪ Our Kaala Saet!

♪ Cross road, T junction

60 feet & 90 feet

♪ Koliwada, Kumbharwada

Will fill you with awe

♪ Quite a feat

It’s all Kaala’s beat

♪ Full weight! Full weight!

♪ Temples, Churches, Mosques and all

♪ Love one another, is our call

♪ Our flags will fly high and tall

♪ Vanakkam. Namaskar. Salam Alaikum

♪ Our unity will never be broken now

♪ Alter what you think about our slums

♪ Come see our lifestyle and attitudes

♪ Hutments they may be

We live with super pride

♪ Floors filled with muck

We walk with our head high

♪ Shoulder to shoulder

Laugh whatever the matter

♪ Raise your voice

And your face will shatter

♪ Folded hands, gagged mouths

Times they are a- changin’

♪ Tall thoughts, Tall voice

Skies they are a- reachin’

♪ Dharavi

Is where we live

♪ Kaala Saet in the hood

Touch him if you could

♪ Kaala Saet is the only one

And he is second to no one

♪ Full weight!

‘Namma’ Kaala Saet

♪ Yeah! Ah!

♪ Mighty dangerous

♪ My Kaala Saet

♪ Save yourself from him

If your intentions aren’t sane

♪ Pay your respect

We are his lot

♪ Street- smart we are

You can’t get on par

♪ Crowded cities

Our breathing place

♪ These tin roofs

Our living space

♪ How we toil

Giving our lives

♪ Trouble us and see

We’ll hunt you down

♪ It’s important that we live together

♪ Unity is precious, let’s get- together

♪ Try dividing us?! – Divide, we won’t

♪ Try destroying us?!- Destroy, we will

KAALA

Cast: Super Star Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Sampath Raj, Sayaji Shinde, Anjali Patil, Manikandan, Dhileepan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kale, Ramesh Thilak, Arul Doss, Aravind Akash, Sakshi Agarwal, Arundhati, Suganya, Nithish

Crew:

Directed by Pa. Ranjith

Cinematographer : Murali.G

Music Director : Santhosh Narayanan

Editor : Sreekar Prasad

Art Director : T.Ramalingam

Sound Designer : Anthony BJ Ruban

Stunts : Dhilip Subbarayan

Lyricists : Kabilan, Umadevi, Arunraja Kamaraj, Arivu, Logan

Choreographer : Brinda, Sandy

Sound Mixing: Suren G

Costume Designers : Anuvardhan, Subika, Selvan

Stills : RS Raja

PRO : Riaz K Ahmed

Production Executive : S.P.Chokalingam, R. Rakesh

Executive Producer : S.Vinod Kumar

Produced By Dhanush

Production : Wunderbar Films | Lyca Productions

Music on Wunderbar Studios

Digital Partner : Divo

Lyric Video by Team Divo

