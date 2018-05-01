Semma Weightu – Single | Kaala | Rajinikanth | Pa Ranjith | Santhosh Narayanan | Dhanush

Official Lyric Video of “Semma Weightu.." from Kaala
Listen To #SemmaWeightu on
Gaana – https://gaana.com/album/kaala-tamil
Saavn – https://www.saavn.com/s/album/tamil/Kaala-Tamil-2018/udEobQTlZ44_
Raaga – https://www.raaga.com/tamil/movie/Kaala-songs-T0004606
Wunderbar Films – Dhanush Proudly Presents | Lyca Productions
Super Star Rajinikanth in & as
“KAALA"
Pa Ranjith
Track: Semma Weightu
Movie: Kaala (Tamil)
Music: Santhosh Narayanan
Singers: Hariharasudhan, Santhosh Narayanan
Lyrics/Rap Verses: Arunraja Kamaraj, Dopeadelicz, Logan
RAP: Dope Daddy, Stony Psyko, MC Mawali, Arunraja Kamaraj
Beatbox : Beat Slayer (Dopeadelicz)
Chorus: Chinna, Britto, RK Sundar
Electronic Drums: David Joseph
Bass: Naveen
Electric Guitars: Jhanu Chanthar
Indian Percussions: RK Sundar
Trumpets: Louis Dowdeswell
Additional Synths: Karthick Devaraj
Recorded at Future Tense studios – Chennai, Stadium Studios, London, UK, Krimson Avenue Studios – Chennai
Recording Engineers: Sai Shravanam, RK Sundar, Abin Pushpakaran
Composed, Arranged, Programmed and Mixed by Santhosh Narayanan
Mixed at AM Studios – Chennai
Mastered by Alex Gordon at Abbey Road Studios
Musician Coordinator – Meenakshi Iyer
London musicians and Abbey Road Mastering co-ordinator Andrew T. Mackay/ Bohemia Junction Limited
Lyrics Translation:
♪ Full weight!
♪ The invincible one!
♪ The giver of light!
♪ The remover of sorrow!
♪ Show me who he is!
♪ No one can touch us
♪ He will defend us
♪ The black one. The great
♪ Black diamond from this Black town
♪ The Black Panther
♪ Our Saviour
♪ Trouble us, you won’t…
…get out of here alive
♪ Trample over, you won’t…
…ever have peaceful lives
♪ Be careful
♪ This is our Dharavi
♪ Look! Look!
Who’s frontin here
♪ Hey! Hey!
We will wipe you out now
♪ Kaala Saet is here
Come take a bow
♪ Let’s have fun, out- run
Fly above everyone
♪ Any obstruction
Let’s spare none
♪ Full weight!
♪ Our Kaala Saet!
♪ Cross road, T junction
60 feet & 90 feet
♪ Koliwada, Kumbharwada
Will fill you with awe
♪ Quite a feat
It’s all Kaala’s beat
♪ Full weight! Full weight!
♪ Temples, Churches, Mosques and all
♪ Love one another, is our call
♪ Our flags will fly high and tall
♪ Vanakkam. Namaskar. Salam Alaikum
♪ Our unity will never be broken now
♪ Alter what you think about our slums
♪ Come see our lifestyle and attitudes
♪ Hutments they may be
We live with super pride
♪ Floors filled with muck
We walk with our head high
♪ Shoulder to shoulder
Laugh whatever the matter
♪ Raise your voice
And your face will shatter
♪ Folded hands, gagged mouths
Times they are a- changin’
♪ Tall thoughts, Tall voice
Skies they are a- reachin’
♪ Dharavi
Is where we live
♪ Kaala Saet in the hood
Touch him if you could
♪ Kaala Saet is the only one
And he is second to no one
♪ Full weight!
‘Namma’ Kaala Saet
♪ Yeah! Ah!
♪ Mighty dangerous
♪ My Kaala Saet
♪ Save yourself from him
If your intentions aren’t sane
♪ Pay your respect
We are his lot
♪ Street- smart we are
You can’t get on par
♪ Crowded cities
Our breathing place
♪ These tin roofs
Our living space
♪ How we toil
Giving our lives
♪ Trouble us and see
We’ll hunt you down
♪ It’s important that we live together
♪ Unity is precious, let’s get- together
♪ Try dividing us?! – Divide, we won’t
♪ Try destroying us?!- Destroy, we will
KAALA
Cast: Super Star Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Sampath Raj, Sayaji Shinde, Anjali Patil, Manikandan, Dhileepan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kale, Ramesh Thilak, Arul Doss, Aravind Akash, Sakshi Agarwal, Arundhati, Suganya, Nithish
Crew:
Directed by Pa. Ranjith
Cinematographer : Murali.G
Music Director : Santhosh Narayanan
Editor : Sreekar Prasad
Art Director : T.Ramalingam
Sound Designer : Anthony BJ Ruban
Stunts : Dhilip Subbarayan
Lyricists : Kabilan, Umadevi, Arunraja Kamaraj, Arivu, Logan
Choreographer : Brinda, Sandy
Sound Mixing: Suren G
Costume Designers : Anuvardhan, Subika, Selvan
Stills : RS Raja
PRO : Riaz K Ahmed
Production Executive : S.P.Chokalingam, R. Rakesh
Executive Producer : S.Vinod Kumar
Produced By Dhanush
Production : Wunderbar Films | Lyca Productions
Music on Wunderbar Studios
Digital Partner : Divo
