Sarah Huckabee Sanders Visits DMZ In South Korea, Shocked By Item Army Ranger Hands Her

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders accompanied President Donald Trump on his visit to South Korea’s demilitarized zone on Wednesday, where heavy fog prevented the president from landing. While this was somewhat of a disappointment, as Trump’s trip to the DMZ had been planned for quite some time, Sanders was able to share a sweet moment with an Army Ranger at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan. Sanders was shocked by an item which the soldier handed her, and now, photos of their encounter are going viral on social media.

President Trump is currently in the midst of a nearly two-week trip through Asia, during which time he will make stops in five countries. On Wednesday morning, President Trump tried to visit Korea’s demilitarized zone, but Marine One was grounded at Yongsan after the president and a military escort tried to fly to the Korean DMZ but couldn’t land there because of the thick fog.

According to a report from Daily Mail, “A public affairs official at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, where Sanders was on Wednesday morning, did not immediately respond to a request for information about the generous Ranger. Trump’s unscheduled attempt to visit the Korean DMZ was foiled by dense fog that forced his Marine One helicopter to turn around when he was just 5 minutes from the landing zone

“Military pilots in the airborne convoy couldn’t see each other and decided to scrub the mission. Sanders said the president was disappointed, even as he waited gamely for nearly an hour in his limousine for the weather to clear. Instead, she said ruefully, it got worse.”

“The fog was not going to clear,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters. “It didn’t look like it was going to clear for another hour or so and the president had his speech that he can’t be late for, in large part because we have to depart on time as well for China.”

Sanders added that Trump was “actually pretty frustrated” because his trip to the DMZ had been planned “for a little while” and it was “something the president wanted to do.” Sanders later told reporters, “This did not work out as planned.”

“During that time, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was briefing the press on the ever-changing situation when Army Ranger chief warrant officer Zizelman noticed that she was shivering out on the tarmac. Zizelman immediately gave her his warm jacket to wear. “One of our brave soldiers was nice enough to loan me his flight jacket because I was freezing.”

