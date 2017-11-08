SOURCE : https://goo.gl/kd2sdp

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Visits DMZ In South Korea, Shocked By Item Army Ranger Hands Her

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders accompanied President Donald Trump on his visit to South Korea’s demilitarized zone on Wednesday, where heavy fog prevented the president from landing. While this was somewhat of a disappointment, as Trump’s trip to the DMZ had been planned for quite some time, Sanders was able to share a sweet moment with an Army Ranger at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan. Sanders was shocked by an item which the soldier handed her, and now, photos of their encounter are going viral on social media.When President Donald Trump tried to visit Korea’s demilitarized zone on Wednesday morning, his military escorts weren’t the only ones wearing camouflage. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefed reporters at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan while wearing an Army Ranger’s camouflage jacket.

President Trump is currently in the midst of a nearly two-week trip through Asia, during which time he will make stops in five countries. On Wednesday morning, President Trump tried to visit Korea’s demilitarized zone, but Marine One was grounded at Yongsan after the president and a military escort tried to fly to the Korean DMZ but couldn’t land there because of the thick fog.