S. Korea, U.S. to maintain pressure, dialogue to induce N. Korea’s ‘sincere’ change

한미 통합국방협의체 회의…한반도 비핵화 협력 강화

The 13th South Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue wrapped up on Tuesday.

At the two-day meeting in Washington, the allies agreed their cooperation contributed to the success of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics as well as the planning for the upcoming inter-Korean summit.

Both sides vowed to further strengthen their bilateral ties to work towards “complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement" of the regime’s nuclear program.

Seoul’s defense ministry emphasized the importance of drawing out a sincere change in behavior from Pyongyang, while maintaining sanctions and pressure on the hermit kingdom.

