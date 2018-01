Pakka Official Trailer | Vikram Prabhu, Nikki Galrani, Bindu Madhavi, Soori | S S Surya | C Sathya

Watch Pakka Tamil Movie Official Trailer, Starring Vikram Prabhu, Nikki Galrani, Bindu Madhavi, Soori, Directed by S S Surya, Produced by T.Sivakumar for the banner Benn Consortium Studios (P) Ltd, Music Composed by C Sathya.

Album/Movie: Pakka

Artist Name: Vikram Prabhu, Nikki Galrani, Bindu Madhavi, Soori

Produced By : T.Sivakumar

Directed By : S S Surya

Music Director: C Sathya

Lyricists: Yugabarathi, Kabilan

Banner: Benn Consortium Studios (P) Ltd

Music Label : Lahari Music

