North Korea to top agenda for South Korea-U.S. summit

At Friday’s summit between Presidents Moon and Trump,… the hottest topic outside of bilateral trade will be… North Korea.

The regime’s continual military provocations and belligerent attitude are a thorn in both countries’ sides.

Kim Hyesung reports.

With two nuclear tests and over 30 ballistic missile tests in just the last 18 months, North Korea’s weapons capabilities are becoming more sophisticated by the day.

Those ever more frequent provocations, plus the death of American student Otto Warmbier, who had been held prisoner in Pyongyang, mean North Korea will be the summit’s number one agenda.

Both Seoul and Washington agree on the goal of completely dismantling North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

But there are differences on how to achieve it.

President Moon has called for a two-track approach:

First, a freeze on North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, then complete dismantlement, with the possibility of engagement and dialogue along the way.

“President Moon wants to improve relations with North Korea while solving the North’s nuclear weapons threat through engagement and pressure. Engagement could include providing humanitarian support for infants and young kids, or restarting meetings of separated families."

This possibility of reengagement with North Korea using a softer approach with somewhat ambiguous conditions… has fueled concerns in Washington.

President Trump is pushing for a more hawkish strategy under the policy of so-called “Maximum Pressure and Engagement."

“The North Korean regime is causing tremendous problems, and it is something that has to be dealt with and probably dealt with rapidly."

The Trump Administration has made North Korea its top security priority, imposing new sanctions on the North Korean leadership and even warning that military action is on the table. It dispatched two U.S. aircraft carriers to the Korean peninsula in April, a move unseen in the last 20 years.

“Trump is trying to increase pressure on North Korea for its repeated violations, not only the UN resolutions but also U.S. law.

So in the U.S., there are a lot of questions, a lot of concerns about President Moon’s policy. Will he resurrect the unconditional engagement of Presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun?

There are questions, given his advocacy for accelerating war-time OPCON, questions about the THAAD deployment."

The conditions for Seoul to reengage with Pyongyang, the deployment of THAAD, America’s red line for a strike on Pyongyang — these are some issues the two leaders need to iron out.

“It’s important to find areas of similarity and narrow down the differences. At the same time, they need to reinforce the strong South Korea-U.S. alliance and build mutual trust and rapport. One concern, I’d say, is Trump’s unpredictability. If he raises some contentious points, or says something out of the blue at the press conference or any number of other things — remember how the President Trump-President Xi talks were overshadowed by the sudden U.S. strike in Syria."

“Both capitals are going to be working to down play perceptions of differences over North Korea.

While there are still concerns, I think we are more confident that we will have successful summit and fewer policy fireworks."

The first summit between President Moon and President Trump comes after a months-long political vacuum in South Korea… filled by a new liberal administration,…. while the U.S. is pursuing an America First policy.

The summit will give the two leaders a chance to reinforce their countries’ strong alliance and find common ground on their approach to North Korea for the next several years.

Kim Hyesung, Arirang News.

