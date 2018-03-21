North Korea agrees to hold South Korean pop concerts in April

조용필·레드벨벳 등 예술단 31일∼4월3일 방북…2회 평양공연

It’s official.

For the first time in 13 years,… K-pop stars will be holding shows in the North Korean capital next month,… with the first performance date slated for April 1st.

The star-studded line-up includes veteran singer Cho Yong-pil , rock singer Yoon do-hyun and the K-pop group Red Velvet.

Kwon Jang-ho starts us off.

After meeting with representatives from North Korea, singer and composer Yoon Sang confirmed that the two sides agreed on the South Korean pop concerts that will be held in Pyongyang.

“The South will send an art troupe to the North made up of 160 members. The artists will stay in Pyongyang from March 31st to April 3rd, and put on two concerts at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre and the Pyongyang Arena."

Also announced was the list of artists who have accepted the invitation to perform and who have been approved by North Korea.

They include pop legends such as Cho Yong-pil and Lee Sun-hee, as well as current K-pop artists such as the female idol-group Red Velvet.

The first concert will feature South Korean artists, while the second will have collaborations with North Korean performers.

The two sides also agreed on an advance team coming from the South to inspect the venues.

They will leave on Thursday for a three-day trip… to check the facilities, accomodation and travel route.

For any further preparatory arrangements, the two sides agreed to continue discussions via the Panmunjeom communications channel.

Despite being the first non-government official to head official talks with North Korea, Yoon said they went smoothly.

However, he added that with only 11 days left ’til they leave for Pyongyang, they had much to prepare, including a final song list.

“It would have been nice to agree upon the song list today, but there were some difficulties in negotiating the songs we wanted and the ones they wanted. I wouldn’t say it was political, but more because there were many songs they did not know."

Seoul will be hoping the concert carries on the current positive mood between the two Koreas… ahead of the landmark summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to take place later in April.

Kwon Jang-ho, Arirang News.

Arirang News Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/arirangtvnews

————————————————————

[Subscribe Arirang Official YouTube] ARIRANG TV: http://www.youtube.com/arirang

ARIRANG RADIO: http://www.youtube.com/Music180Arirang

ARIRANG NEWS: http://www.youtube.com/arirangnews

ARIRANG K-POP: http://www.youtube.com/arirangworld

ARIRANG ISSUE: http://www.youtube.com/arirangtoday

ARIRANG CULTURE: http://www.youtube.com/arirangkorean

————————————————————

[Visit Arirang TV Official Pages] Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/arirangtv

Twitter: http://twitter.com/arirangworld

Instagram: http://instagram.com/arirangworld

Homepage: http://www.arirang.com

————————————————————

[Arirang K-Pop] YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/arirangworld

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/arirangkpop

Google+: http://plus.google.com/+arirangworld