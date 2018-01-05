North and South Korea agree to first talks in two years

North and South Korea agreed on Friday, January 5, to hold their first talks in more than two years, hours after the South and the United States decided to defer joint military exercises. Full story: https://www.rappler.com/world/regions/asia-pacific/192951-north-korea-accepts-south-offer-talks?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=Inhouse_video&utm_campaign=world