N. Korea’s Paralympics delegation arrives in South Korea

북한 패럴림픽 선수단 대표단 24명 오늘 방남

North Korea’s 24-member Paralympics delegation arrived today… using the western land route.

But Pyongyang did not send an art troupe and a cheering squad this time around.

Ji Myung-kil has the full story.

North Korea’s Paralympics delegation, made up of four officials from its Paralympics Committee and twenty other people,… including two athletes that are taking part in the games, entered South Korea on Wednesday.

“North Korea’s Paralympics delegation crossed the Military Demarcation Line at 8:45 a.m. and arrived at South Korea’s customs, immigration and quarantine office at 8:50 a.m."

Pool reporters from South Korea’s Unification Ministry asked the delegation about their feelings towards their visit to the South, but the delegation barely gave a response.

Hwang Chung-song… a senior official at North Korea’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country did respond,… saying that he was pleased.

Hwang was the North’s representative at the working-level talks with South Korea last month to negotiate the North’s participation in the PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games.

Two North Korean sit-skiers, Kim Jong-hyon and Ma Yu-chol, will compete in cross-country skiing on March 11th and 14th.

The International Paralympic Committee invited North Korea to the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics, and offered two slots to athletes to compete in Para Nordic skiing events.

Four other athletes will just watch the Paralympic matches.

It is the first time ever for North Korea to participate in the Winter Paralympics. The North’s delegation will return home around March 15th.

Ji Myung-kil, Arirang News.

