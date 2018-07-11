Most EXPENSIVE KOREAN BBQ in the WORLD! How much and is it Worth It?

VIDEO INFO:

Location one

Food Name : 8 Color Pork Belly BBQ (Samgyeopsal)

Resto Name : Palsack Samgyeopsal Changchun Branch

Address : 27, Yonsei-ro 4-gil, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul

Set: $30 – 600 Grams of pork belly, soup and sides

Location two

Food Name : Skewered Samgyeopsal

Resto Name : Cheoldun-nom the second factory

Address : 28, Gangnam-daero 94-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

Set: $15 – Two Korean Garlic Bacon skewers and one potato

Location three

Korean beef BBQ (Hanwoo)

Resto Name : Grand Walkerhill Seoul Myongwolgwan

Address : 177, Walkerhill-ro, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul

Set: $600 – Hanwoo beef platter

