Most EXPENSIVE KOREAN BBQ in the WORLD! How much and is it Worth It?

$100 Korean Street Food Challenge! → https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XlWO3878K5g
Learn more about ONETRIP Tours → https://www.christinas.vn/onetrip/
VIDEO INFO:
Location one
Food Name : 8 Color Pork Belly BBQ (Samgyeopsal)
Resto Name : Palsack Samgyeopsal Changchun Branch
Address : 27, Yonsei-ro 4-gil, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul
Set: $30 – 600 Grams of pork belly, soup and sides
Location two
Food Name : Skewered Samgyeopsal
Resto Name : Cheoldun-nom the second factory
Address : 28, Gangnam-daero 94-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul
Set: $15 – Two Korean Garlic Bacon skewers and one potato
Location three
Korean beef BBQ (Hanwoo)
Resto Name : Grand Walkerhill Seoul Myongwolgwan
Address : 177, Walkerhill-ro, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul
Set: $600 – Hanwoo beef platter
Come say hi on:
INSTAGRAM → https://www.instagram.com/instasonnyside/
FACEBOOK → https://www.facebook.com/BestEverFoodReviewShow/
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Support My Channel:
Patreon is a platform that allows people to support creators on a recurring basis. Your contribution is an investment in creative freedom. Your generous donation will allow me the time and resources to create more videos for you. → https://www.patreon.com/BestEverFoodReviewShow
Disclaimer:
If you see any factual food errors in my video, please feel free to politely let me know in the comments.
I’m a huge fan of trying different, interesting and strange foods in each country. My show is from a Western point of view, but more importantly MY point of view, but is not meant to offend any person or culture.
Facebook Comments