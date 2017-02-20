Minions Banana Daddy Car Crashing & Minions Baby Hurts Crying Full Episodes! Finger Family Song

★ Welcome to my Channel: Big Cartoon

► Watch new VIDEO here: https://goo.gl/zkiQwH

► The best of playlist Big Cartoon Channel : https://goo.gl/Wa2K5p

► Twitter : https://goo.gl/s3gPGa

► Google+ : http://goo.gl/hWCnqL

► Subscribe my channel to watch more video: https://goo.gl/y8pDgV

★★ Thanks for watching! Please leave a like if you enjoyed and tell me what you think in the comments! Thanks ★★

Musics by Kevin MacLeod are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution licence (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1400037

Artist: http://incompetech.com/