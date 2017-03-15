Midweek Break: Top 10 March Fails!

Subscribe for NEW Breaking Videos! ►► http://bit.ly/BreakSubscribe

Get Break Gear! ►► http://brrk.cm/BreakStore

Hey Break fans! Check out our latest compilation, Top 10 March Fails! Let us know which one was your favorite in the comments section. And don’t forget to submit your own viral videos at thevault.break.com. Cheers!

Click to SUBSCRIBE for more Breaking Videos! (http://bit.ly/BreakSubscribe)

WHAT TO WATCH NEXT

Break’s Got Talent ►► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYZT4…

Scary Sea Creatures ►► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3E0IW…

Got an awesome video? Submit it! (http://brrk.co/SellYourVideos)

Check out Break Merch! ( http://brrk.co/BreakMerch)

Like us on Facebook! (http://brrk.co/BreakFacebook)

Follow us on Twitter! (http://brrk.co/BreakTwitter)

Follow us on Instagram! (bitly, base url is http://brrk.co/BreakInstagram)

Check out our Vine! (http://brrk.co/BreakVine)

Break brings you the best viral videos, funny photos, and comedy content on the web. Our daily mission: Make the internet break again and again. Our humor hits hard and we take no prisoners. There’s no Geneva Convention of Comedy!

To license any of the videos shown on Breaking Videos, visit us at http://thevault.break.com/contact-us/