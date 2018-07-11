The teenager from Canyon Lake, CA performs “Warrior" by Demi Lovato. Watch as she earns the coveted Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum, which sends her straight to the live shows at the Dolby Theater.

In season 13, NBC’s America’s Got Talent follows Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, Howie Mandel, and host Tyra Banks in their talent search, showcasing unique performers from across the country.

Find America’s Got Talent trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here.

ABOUT AMERICA’S GOT TALENT

With the talent search open to acts of all ages, “America’s Got Talent" has brought the variety format back to the forefront of American culture by showcasing unique performers from across the country. The series is a true celebration of the American spirit, featuring a colorful array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, jugglers, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars, all vying for their chance to win America’s hearts and the $1 million prize. Follow judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, Howie Mandel, and host Tyra Banks in their talent search!

Makayla Phillips: 15-Year-Old Receives Golden Buzzer For "Warrior" – America's Got Talent 2018



