Logan Paul – Outta My Hair [Official Music Video]

Get your NEW Merch… Be a Maverick ► https://ShopLoganPaul.com/

SUBSCRIBE FOR DAILY VLOGS! ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe2Logan

STREAM “Outta My Hair" on SPOTIFY! ►



GET “Outta My Hair" on iTunes! ►

http://bit.ly/OuttaMyHair

ADD ME ON:

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/LoganPaul/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/LoganPaul

Featuring:

Lauren Elizabeth:

https://www.instagram.com/laurenelizabeth/?hl=en

Hailee Bobailee:

https://www.instagram.com/haileebobailee/?hl=en

Bella Thorne:

https://www.instagram.com/bellathorne/?hl=en

I’m a 22 year old kid living in Hollywood. I make comedy vids, travel a lot, and I have a pretty colorful parrot named Maverick. This is my life.

https://www.youtube.com/LoganPaulVlogs