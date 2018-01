- in 其他

By hkdarenz

▪ North Korea selects 2 venues in South Korea for Olympic concerts

▪ Japanese PM Shinzo Abe likely to attend opening ceremony of PyeongChang Winter Olympics

▪ Cold wave warning issued in Seoul with record-breaking lows

▪ Chung Hyeon becomes S. Korea’s first grand slam semi-finalist

▪ U.S. to impose tariffs on Samsung, LG washing machines

▪ U.S. imposes safeguard measures against Korean washers and solar panels

*Updated: 2018-01-24 – 16:30:00(KST)