Live from Seoul. South Korea Demonstrates Missile Power in Response to Pyongyang New Launch

South Korean President is calling on the DPRK authorities to abandon reckless provocations and sit down at the negotiating table. This was reported by the Yonhap news agency. According to it, on the eve, Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile once again but for the first time since September 15.