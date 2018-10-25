Little Girl Beats Cop with His Own Baton

Cop tries to take this little girls bike and she won’t give it up. Didn’t her mother teach to respect her elders?

WATCH FULL EPISODES: https://www.facebook.com/jflgagsshow/

SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/SubscribeJFL

Watch our latest pranks! https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=UUpsSadsgX_Qk9i6i_bJoUwQ&playnext=1&index=2

Watch more JFL Gags!

Naughty Holiday Pranks: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCL1mm9mxsALwD5RgNWdjXlC0OhHdRTvw&playnext=1&index=2

Latest Uploads: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=UUpsSadsgX_Qk9i6i_bJoUwQ&playnext=1&index=2

Best of JFL Gags Compilations: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEB4EBCDDCF605225&playnext=1&index=2

Most Crazy Complex Pranks: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCL1mm9mxsALbQK8D49X3orD95ujbK1dg&playnext=1&index=2

Girls in Bikinis Pranks: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCL1mm9mxsALC0wVu_EPLGAKTI7ErlbAY&playnext=1&index=2

Just for Laughs Gags Across the Internet:

Visit our store: http://bit.ly/1OJuRNO

JFL Comedy: https://youtube.com/watch?v=YEXmu89_E8o&list=PLoXkGkpREHNCcJbQVdOoKfttGJu0rqnIS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jflgags

Facebook: https://facebook.com/jflgags

Instagram: https://instagram.com/justforlaughs/

Help us translate our titles! http://www.youtube.com/timedtext_cs_panel?tab=2&c=UCqq3PZwp8Ob8_jN0esCunIw

#coppranks #kidpranks

Filmed in Montreal, Quebec

Welcome to the world-famous Just for Laughs Gags channel, where we pull public pranks on unsuspecting Montreal residents and tourists.

Subscribe to our channel ▶▶ http://bit.ly/SubscribeJFL ◀◀ and stay up to date on our daily pranks!