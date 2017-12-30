Kuladheivam SUN TV Episode – 812 (30-12-17)
“Kuladheivam" Television Serial
Kuladheivam is a Tamil television serial directed by Thirumurugan. He received high praising for his debut serial Metti Oli.Nadhaswaram serial recently achieved
the feat of being the First Indian soap opera to be aired live.
Technicians List:
Produced & Directed By /Mr. M.Thirumurugan
Music / Mr.Sanjeevrathan
Story /Mr. M.Thirumurugan
Cinematography / Mr.Sarath chandar
Dialogue /Mr. Arumugam.karu
Editing/Mr.Premkumar
kuladheivam Television Serial uploaded by THIRU PICTURES PRIVATE LIMITED
Facebook Comments