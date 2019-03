Kalank | Official Teaser | Varun | Aditya Roy | Sanjay | Alia | Sonakshi | Madhuri | Abhishek Varman

Set in 1945, in Pre-Independence India, Kalank is a tale of eternal love.

Starring

Varun Dhawan as Zafar

Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev Chaudhry

Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry

Alia Bhatt as Roop

Sonakshi Sinha as Satya Chaudhry

Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum

Screenplay & Directed by Abhishek Varman

Produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar & Apoorva Mehta

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios

Kalank to release ‪on 17th April 2019‬.

Also Subscribe To

FoxStarIndia: http://goo.gl/Y8HGhY

FoxStarSouth : http://goo.gl/AO8IsZ

Social Media Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/foxstarhindi

Twitter: https://twitter.com/foxstarhindi

Instagram: http://instagram.com/foxstarhindi

Pinterest: http://www.pinterest.com/foxstarhindi/

Dailymotion:

http://www.dailymotion.com/FoxStarHindi