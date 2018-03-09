[Japanese ASMR] New Mic! 3Dio Free Space Pro II / 4 ASMR Triggers for Relaxing

March is when hatomugi ASMR was born!🎉

Until the third anniversary on March 16th, I’m going to boost the YouTube channel!

The second presentation of the third anniversary project is The introduction of new Mic “3Dio Free Space Pro II" 🙂

*The first presentation is here!

→ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cbBWIhH8nd8

Thank you for watching this video.

I wish you a relaxing time.

*Please enjoy the video with your earphones or headphones plugged as it is in recorded in stereo.

3月はhatomugi ASMRの誕生月🎉

3周年の3月16日(金)に向けて、自分なりにチャンネルを盛り上げていきます！

3周年記念企画 第二弾は、新しいマイク「3Dio Free Space Pro II」の導入です😄✨

今回はテストも兼ねて、スライム、泡、使い捨てカイロ、ゴム手袋の音を撮影しました！

記念企画 第一弾はこちら！

→ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cbBWIhH8nd8

動画をご視聴頂きありがとうございます！

あなたがリラックスした時間を過ごせますように。

※左右に音が分かれておりますので、是非イヤホンやヘッドホンをつけてお楽しみください。

