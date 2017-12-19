✅ Japan, South Korea Urge China To Do More To Pressure North Korea / “China is currently implementing the United Nations Security Council resolutions (on North Korea), but China can probably do more,” Kono said after talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

✅ TOGETHER WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

✅ What do you think of this video? Let us know in the comments below, and in addition, share this on social media.

★ ★ Please support growing channel by the press Subscribe LATEST NEWS 360 here : https://goo.gl/KUf71B ★ ★

★ Read More/Source/Credit(FAIR USE):

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~`~~~~

+ We report daily news, the latest news.

+ We are very pleased to cooperate with other electronic newspapers.

+ Videos can use content-based copyright law contains reasonable use Fair Use (https://www.youtube.com/yt/copyright/)

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

★ CONNECT WITH US ★

★ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/latestnews360/

★ Twitter: https://twitter.com/GlobalHotNews24

★ Website: https://latestnews360today.blogspot.com/

★ ★ SEE MORE: #latestnews360

1, PLAYLIST BREAKING NEWS TODAY – PRESIDENT TRUMP LATEST NEWS TODAY: https://goo.gl/VG4yia

2, NORTH KOREA NEWS: https://goo.gl/UrFXrS

3, NFL BREAKING NEWS: https://goo.gl/fw4dpV

#latestnews360 #youtube

#breakingnewstoday #breakingnews #presidentdonaldtrump #presidenttrumpnews #usanewstoday #trumplatestnews #latestnewstoday #latestnews #usnews #northkoreanews

#DonaldTrump #USAmorningnews

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR WATCHING !