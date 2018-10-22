It’s an Open Secret : A.R.Reihana on Allegations Against Vairamuthu | Chinmayi, Me Too India

AR Reihana, AR Rahman’s sister, said that she believes Chinmayi’s accusation against Vairamuthu, and said that this was an open secret in the Industry.

