IDOLiSH7 Meets Sony Hi-Res Audio

Japanese Below:

英語：

The collaboration of IDOLiSH7 and Sony Hi-Res is realized.

Sony Hi-Res delivers astonishing combination of strength, delicacy, and spatial depth of the sound.

It let you to recall your memories with them anytime, anywhere.

Be their singing voice into your ear.

Sony Hi-Res web site:

https://www.sony.jp/high-resolution/

日本語：

アイドリッシュセブンとソニーのハイレゾのコラボが実現。

ソニーのハイレゾなら、音の太さ・繊細さ・奥行きや表現力の圧倒的な違いを実現。

いつでもどこでも、彼らとの感動を蘇らせることが可能です。

彼らの歌声をあなたのすぐ近くに。

ソニーハイレゾ・オーディオサイト:

https://www.sony.jp/high-resolution/