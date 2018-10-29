i need your help…

Rating Apology video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeZtOmiJGOQ
Mr Beast video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZNxvnQv0h4&
BECOME SPONSOR: https://youtube.com/pewdiepie/join 🙇
MERCH: https://represent.com/pewdiepie 🔥
SUBMIT MEMES: https://www.reddit.com/r/PewdiepieSubmissions/ ʚ(•
__
AD| Shop my headphones: http://rzr.to/edgar
__
TSUKI: https://tsuki-co-uk.myshopify.com
__
:::::::My Setup:::::::: (Affiliate links)
Chair:: ONLY 399 !
USA & Asia: https://usa.clutchchairz.com/product/pewdiepie-edition-throttle-series/
Europe: https://europe.clutchchairz.com/en/product/throttle-series-pewdiepie-edition/
Canada: https://canada.clutchchairz.com/product/throttle-series-pewdiepie-edition/
Elgato green screen: http://e.lga.to/PewDiePie (Affiliate)
__
:::::::Check out: ::::::::http://store.steampowered.com/app/703840/Animal_Super_Squad/
(A game I helped make and affiliated with)
__
Outro:
Animation: https://www.youtube.com/user/jae55555
Song: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3e8EMTOn4g6ZSKggHTnNng
Facebook Comments