Home-Cooked Vs. $1000 Gingerbread House

Ned & Ariel use their Google Home Hub to make a home-cooked gingerbread house then compare it to a $1000 gingerbread house at a fancy bakery. It’s the Holiday Special of Night In / Night Out! #NightInNightOut
THE TRY GUYS
The #TryGuys is the flagship channel of 2ND TRY, LLC. Tune in twice a week for shows from Keith, Ned, Zach and Eugene, the creators and stars of The Try Guys.
NIGHT IN / NIGHT OUT: HOLIDAY SPECIAL
Starring
Ariel Fulmer
www.instagram.com/arielmfulmer
Natalie, Store Manager Half Baked Co.
Frankie, Lead Decorator Half Baked Co.
